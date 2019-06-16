JOSAA 2019: The qualifiers of the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) advanced 2019 are required to register for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at the official website, josaa.nic.in. The registration process for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin on June 16, Sunday.

The registrations for AAT (architecture aptitude test) will begin from June 21, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in JEE (Main) 2019 are eligible to register for the seat allocation in NIT while those who had qualified for JEE Advanced will be eligible for the seat allocation at the participating institutes including IITs.

The mock seat allotment will be filled by the candidates from June 22. The timings are from 10 am to 5 pm. The second round of the seat allocation will be filled in by the candidates as on June 23, according to the official schedule. The registrations of the candidates and the academic programme are to be filled will conclude on June 25, 5 pm.

Candidates who do not fill-in choices within the stipulated time frame will not be able to seek admission of this academic year. Only after the registration, the ratio for the counselling will begin. Post-counselling, and get documents verified to confirm the admission. The seat allotment rounds will be held on June 27, July 3 and July 6. The respective document verification round will be conducted on June 28 to July 2 for round I, July 4 to July 5 for round II, July 7 to July 8 for round III.

A total of seven rounds of counselling will take place. The round IV will be conducted on July 9. The seat allocation for round V and VI will be conducted on July 12 and July 15 respectively. For NITs, the seventh round document verification and acceptance of seat will begin from July 19 to 23. While for IITs the same will end on July 19.

