After conducting a series of investigation in journalist Jyotirmoy Dey murder case, the Court has convicted Chhota Rajan in the case. According to a report, Rajan paid Rs 5 lakh to the contract killer for killing Dey as he was miffed by the journalist’s article on him. The probe was initially conducted by the local police but was later taken over by the Crime branch due to its ramifications. The veteran journalist has repeatedly reported about Chhota Rajan’s illegal act and has also exposed oil mafia in Maharashtra.

After 7 long years, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Wednesday convicted gangster Rajendra S Nikhalje aka Chhota Rajan along with 10 others in the killing of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. A 56-year-old journalist working for Midday Eveninger was shot dead near his house located in Mumbai’s north-east Powai district. Reports suggest that the veteran journalist was killed as he was planning to portray Chhota Rajan as a smalltime crook in his book, titled Chindi — Rags to Riches which was meant to be a compilation of the stories of 20 gangsters, who had humble origins.

According to a report, Jyotirmoy Dey was shot multiple times on his back by an unknown assailant while he was riding a bike in Hiranandani area of Powai. Dey was attacked by a seven-member gang. Chhota Rajan came under the police scanner after it was found that journalist Jigna Vora allegedly instigated him for killing Dey owing to her own professional rivalry. Police arrested Vora in November 2011 and found during the probe that he was allegedly in regular contact with Chhota Rajan. Notably, Paulson Joseph and journalist Jigna Vohra have been acquitted in the case. The probe was initially conducted by the local police but was later taken over by the Crime branch due to its ramifications. During the trial, the prosecution examined as many as 155 witnesses while 8 of them turned hostile.

According to a report, Rajan was arrested at Indonesia’s Bali airport on October 25, 2015, and was deported to India. He is currently lodged in Tihar Central Jail in Delhi. The first charge sheet filed in the case in 2011 named Satish Kaliya, Abhijeet Shinde, Arun Dake, Sachin Gaikwad, Anil Waghmode, Nilesh Shendge, Mangesh Agawane, Vinod Asrani, Paulson Joseph and Deepak Sisodia (all arrested) as accused.

Interestingly, Dey has written a couple of stories on Chhota Rajan’s illegal activities and has even called him ‘chindi ’(cheap) in one of his article. Not only that, the veteran journalist also exposed the oil mafia in Maharashtra.

