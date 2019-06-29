BJP working president JP Nadda said the Aam Aadmi Party was narrowed down to a mere joke and reiterated that his party will be winning in the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year.

BJP working President JP Nadda taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the party has become a laughing stock and affirmed that his party will form government in Delhi. Citing AAP’s failure in the national capital. He said the city needs leadership with a serious vision for it.

Addressing BJP’s Delhi unit leaders on the second day of the state working committee, he asked party cadre to work effortlessly for the Delhi election due early next year.

In reference to the 2015 Assembly elections where the AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats, Nadda claimed that the people of Delhi have started realizing what the leaders have actually done, reported PTI.

Nadda further claimed that the people of Delhi were not happy with the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi and exuded confidence that the BJP will win the Delhi Assembly elections and reiterated that his party will succeed in Delhi.

Listing the public-welfare schemes of the Modi government, Nadda congratulated BJP’s Delhi unit for its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the party won all the seven seats in the national capital.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari claimed that the AAP has failed to address the acute water crisis in the city and his party unit has also prepared a detailed plan to address the problems the national capital faces.

Senior party leaders including Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, VK Malhotra, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans and Kuljeet Chahal were also present at the meeting.

