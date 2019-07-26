JP Nadda has presented the 50-day report card of Modi govt 2.0 today, July 26, 2019. Nadda said that 1.95 crore houses will get toilets, gas, electricity, and water connections by 2022.

JP Nadda presents 50-day report card of Modi govt 2.0: 1.95 crore houses to get toilets, gas, electricity, water connections by 2022: BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday presented the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA II government’s 50 days report card. Senior BJP ministers, including Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, and others were also present during the media briefing. While addressing the media, Nadda highlighted the ICJ’s verdict in favour of Kulbhushan Jadhav and India as a significant achievement of the ruling party. He elaborately spoke on Modi government’s fight against terrorism and corruption, housing for all scheme, major initiatives that have been taken to boost agrarian production and in the field healthcare sector.

Nadda said that the Modi government is determined to implement the ambitious housing for all scheme by 2022. He said that 1.92 crore houses will be constructed to solve the plight of the homeless. As many as 50 crore labourers will be benefitted from the reforms taken by the Modi government, Nadda added.

Apart from that, Nadda gave credit to the ruling government for the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) and availing pension for the war widows and scholarship for martyr’s children.

Nadda noted that several exemplary actions have been taken by the Modi government in the past 50 days to improve the lives of millions of people across the country. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Nadda said that roads have been constructed to improve the rural road connectivity.

