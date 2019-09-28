BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday performed mass tarpan for deceased BJP workers who died as a result of political violence in the state.

BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday performed mass tarpan in remembrance of party workers who died due to political violence in West Bengal.

Tarpan is a Hindu ritual offered to those not alive. It’s performed on auspicious days like Mahalaya, the beginning of the festive season in West Bengal known as Durga Puja. Other days when the ritual can be performed is Makar Sankranti.

West Bengal BJP secretary Sayantan Basu said the party organised a mass tarpan function for the 80 deceased party workers at Baghbazar Ghat. The family of slain BJP workers including party workers were present there.

Among the senior BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present. The mass tarpan symbolizes agitation against Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. BJP might not have been able to win the national election in West Bengal but it has certainly made inroads with its outreach programme. The fact that Kolkata has been a strong Banerjee bastion, and BJP suddenly making room for itself has evidently changed the political narrative of the state.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said there is jungle raj and a reign of terror in West Bengal. He added that Mamata era in the state is over and claimed that slain BJP worker’s families have not received justice under the present regime.

Nadda further accused Didi of spreading hate politics and goonda raj claiming there was no rule of law in the state. He said soon the state would see the end of goonda raj and there would be better governance in West Bengal once it ends.

The BJP leader said Mamata’s time is over in the Bengali-dominated state and asked her if power was more important than the nation and people. He asserted that Mamata Banerjee was fast losing her political backing in the state and that she has no vision.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App