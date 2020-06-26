The BJP President takes to Twitter to attack the erstwhile UPA government alleging fraud in PMNRF, shares details of transfer of funds from the national fund to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in peak years of power.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday alleged that Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA years while adding that to divert this public money into a family-run foundation is not only a “brazen fraud” but also a “big betrayal” of the people of India.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP chief shared details of ‘Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2005-2006’ and ‘Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2007-2008’, which shows that PMNRF donated funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

He said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, who chaired RGF was completely reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency.

“PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency,” he said in a series of tweets.

Also read: Railways cancels all regular train services till August 12

Also read: Ashok Gehlot slams BJP, says Modi-Shah led NDA govt offers no breather for others

PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency. pic.twitter.com/tttDP4S6bY — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 26, 2020

“People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India,” Nadda added.

Cornering Congress, he further said that one family’s hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely and asked the opposition party to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gain.

“If only they have devoted their energies towards more constructive agenda. The Congress’ Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains!” he said.

Also read: PM Modi launches ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan’ for over 1.25 crore workers

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App