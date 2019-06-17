JP Nadda to be working president of BJP: Former Health Minister JP Nadda was appointed as BJP working president on Sunday by the parliamentary board. Which means Home Minister Amit Shah will continue to be the chief of the saffron party. JP Nadda was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and former MEA Sushma Swaraj. As per reports, Nadda will remain as the Working President for the next six months.

Delhi: Senior BJP leaders present bouquets to JP Nadda at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting being held at the BJP headquarters. pic.twitter.com/sgvmAx2tym — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

J P Nadda elected as the BJP National Working President pic.twitter.com/OZxamE78QW — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

While addressing the media, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that BJP has won several elections under the leadership of Amit Shah. But since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appointed him Home Minister, Shah himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board selected JP Nadda as working president.

The @BJP4India has won several elections under the leadership of party president Shri @AmitShah. After the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi appointed him the Home Minister, Amitji himself had said that the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. 1/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2019

The former union minister has worked closely with the BJP chief, Amit Shah from past several years. JP Nadda had served several top positions in the BJP leadership including general secretary and spokesperson.

Hailed from Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur, Nadda is also the secretary of BJP’s parliamentary board. The three-time MLA was appointed as the union minister for health and family welfare in 2014. He had also served in the same portfolio in state government.

