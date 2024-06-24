JP Nadda Write Letter To Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge; Criticizes Congress Over Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy

Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda wrote a stern letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. In his letter, he launched scathing critique on the Congress party for its silence regarding the recent hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu, which has claimed 57 lives so far. Nadda accused the Congress of ignoring the severe implications of the illicit liquor trade, which he claimed to be operating with impunity under the current DMK government.

Nadda described the Kallakurichi incident as a “man-made disaster,” asserting that the illicit liquor mafia in Tamil Nadu continues to thrive due to alleged connections with the ruling DMK-INDI Alliance.“Kharge Ji, the tragedy in the Kallakurichi is an entirely man-made disaster and perhaps if the deep nexus between the ruling DMK-INDI Alliance dispensation and the illicit liquor mafia didn’t exist, today 56 lives could have been saved,” Nadda wrote in his letter.

Recalling a similar incident in May this year, where 23 people perished after consuming illicit liquor, Nadda expressed frustration over the DMK government’s inaction despite prior warnings from the BJP. He highlighted that media and investigation reports reveal how the illegal liquor trade operates openly, suggesting it enjoys patronage from the state and police.

“In the present case too, media and investigation reports have so far made it clear as to how this business of illicit liquor was functioning with impunity, right in the open and during broad daylight, obviously with patronage from the state and police,” Nadda asserted.

Nadda further criticized the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly attempting to cover up the issue rather than addressing it head-on, which he believes has led to more deaths. “Instead of taking responsibility and acting against the mafia, the state government was busy with its cover-up, leading to more deaths,” he wrote.

Expressing his dismay over the Congress party’s lack of response, Nadda urged Kharge to demand a CBI probe and the immediate removal of Muthuswamy from his ministerial position”I was shocked that when such a huge disaster has taken place, the Congress party led by you has maintained a stoic silence on this. At this juncture, the BJP and the entire nation indeed demand that you press upon the DMK-INDI Alliance Tamil Nadu government to go for a CBI probe and ensure the immediate removal of Muthuswamy as minister…,” Nadda’s letter reads.

According to reports, 156 people are currently receiving treatment at various government hospitals across the state after consuming the illicit liquor in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

In response to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Friday that the state government would cover the educational and hostel expenses of children who have lost one or both parents in the incident.

