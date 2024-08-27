JPC Chairperson Jagdambika Pal Asserts Government Will Not Acquire Waqf Property

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal stated that Waqf properties will remain under Waqf control and the government will not acquire any Waqf property.

Days after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) called for the immediate withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Bill, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal stated that Waqf properties will remain under Waqf control and the government will not acquire any Waqf property.

Joint Parliamentary Committee’s Considerations

Jagdambika Pal, who is heading the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the bill, emphasized that the committee is reviewing all suggestions and concerns related to the legislation. He assured that a comprehensive report will be prepared and presented by the next parliamentary session.

“The government has brought a bill for better administration of Waqf property,” Pal said. “There have been amendments, and a Joint Parliamentary Committee has been formed. We are consulting with everyone and listening to their concerns related to the bill. We will prepare a report and submit it in the first week of the next session.”

Reassuring Waqf Property Control

In response to mounting opposition concerns about the government’s potential seizure of Waqf properties, Pal reiterated, “I want to reiterate that Waqf properties will remain under Waqf control. The government will not acquire any Waqf property.”

Meeting with K. Rehman

Pal also met with Former Union Minister of Minority Affairs and former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, K. Rehman, to discuss issues related to the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Opposition Concerns

Earlier on August 25, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised concerns about the bill, stating, “In Chapter 11 of the Structure Committee, there’s a mention of Waqf properties, where six states are listed where the government has taken over Waqf properties. In Delhi, the government has taken over 200 Waqf properties. The Modi government is trying to eliminate ‘Waqf by user’… The government is saying to register all the properties through deeds covered under Waqf. If we do not bring the deeds, then registration will not be done. Therefore, the government will take over those properties. Waqf properties are private properties and not public properties. These were not given to us by the government but were given by our Muslim brothers for charity. How can you treat them like public property?”

On the issue of electing non-Muslim members to the Waqf board, Owaisi added, “The Modi government wants to appoint non-Muslim members. Now listen carefully, in UP, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act of 1983 states that only Hindu members are eligible to be part of the board. It also says that if a Hindu member is not available, then another Hindu will take their place.”

JPC Examination of the Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, comprising 31 members—21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha—has been tasked with thoroughly examining the bill.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2023 was introduced during the budget session of Parliament. The government has stated that the amendments are necessary to streamline the functioning of Waqf properties and ensure better governance. However, opposition parties have raised concerns about potential overreach and the implications for the autonomy of Waqf institutions.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

