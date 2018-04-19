Supreme Court of India on Thursday dismissed the plea seeking SIT probe into special CBI judge Loya’s death. The court also noted that there was no reason to doubt the statements made by the sitting judges. After the verdict, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala marked it as a sad day in India's history.

The Supreme Court on Thursday 19 April, rejected petitions that asked for a probe into the death of judge BH Loya. The bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and other two judges — Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud. The Supreme Court bench in their ruling observed that judge Loya’s death had been ‘natural’. To the insinuation that one individual controlled the judiciary, the bench made their disagreement very clear and how it took a strong exception to that.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday addressed a presser after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the suspicious death of Judge Loya. The Congressman said the verdict marks a sad day in India’s history and the verdict has left many questions unanswered. Surjewala raised questions in his address and targeted BJP chief Amit Shah. “The verdict marks a sad day in India’s history. The Supreme Court verdict has left many questions unanswered. There were discrepancies in the post-mortem report, even in recording the name of the victim properly,” said Surjewala.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has also addressed the press conference after the court pronounced its verdict on the Judge Loya case. Sambit Patra said the petitions were filed with a political agenda. “For some time, a few people were trying to politicise the judiciary. The court has slammed the petitioners who were demanding a SIT probe into the death of Judge “Who held a press conference on January 12, 2018? It was Rahul Gandhi. It will be true to say the invisible hand, the invisible body that the Supreme Court is talking about… is none other than Rahul Gandhi and the Congress,” he said.

MED reports have revealed that there was no evidence of heart attack, he added. Earlier today, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea seeking SIT probe into special CBI judge Loya’s death. The Court stated that petitions filed had no merit. The court also noted that there was no reason to doubt the statements made by the sitting judges. Holding the previous rulings, the Court also said that this was an attempt of petitioners “to malign the judiciary.” The Supreme Court also came down heavily on the petitioners for “scandalising the court, casting aspersions on the judges.”

