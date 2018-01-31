Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal has demanded a SIT probe into the mysterious death of Judge BS Loya who had died of a heart attack in 2014. Mr Sibal highlighted various discrepancies surrounding the matter and stressed that the truth must prevail. Earlier in January, a rift in judiciary came out in open when four senior judges held a press conference and demanded a probe into the death of Mr Loya.

Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Wednesday pointed out various discrepancies in the death of special CBI Judge BH Loya in 2014 and stressed that the case must be thoroughly probed. While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mr Sibal said that Judge Loya was under severe pressure at the time of his demise and truth must come out. He further said that the democracy in the country was under threat.

Mr Sibal added that family members of departed Judge themselves have raised questions over the mysterious death of him and the apex court should set up a Special Investigation Committee (SIT) to probe into the matter. “If the sister and father said they are ‘in grave doubts’ and the demeanour of the young man (Loya’s son) should make us draw our own conclusions,” he said. Judge Loya had died of a heart attack while investigating the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Although his death was termed ‘natural’ by medical authorities, the circumstances leading to it have raised suspicions.

Mr Sibal reiterated the fact that Judge loya was under tremendous pressure to hear the Sohrabuddin fake encounter matter. “We can’t say anything about his death, but the circumstances are telling their own story,” Mr Sibal said. He emphasised that Mr Loya’s post mortem report was ‘manipulated’,”he said.

The Congress leader further pointed out that Judge Loya was upset at withdrawal of his security and it was not yet clear how he had reached Nagpur where he passed away. Earlier this month, a rift in judiciary came out in open when four senior judges held a press conference and demanded a probe into the death of Mr Loya. They said that Chief Justice Deepak Misra had been ignoring their concerns regarding the matter.