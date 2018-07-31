Supreme Court dismissed a fresh plea in Justice Loya death case that was filed with the apex court to seek a review of his judgment that was passed in April. In its previous ruling, the Supreme Court had stated that special CBI court judge BH Loya died a natural death.

Supreme Court dismissed a fresh plea in Justice Loya death case that was filed with the apex court to seek a review of his judgment that was passed in April

On Tuesday, Supreme Court dismissed a fresh plea in Justice Loya death case that was filed with the apex court to seek a review of his judgment that was passed in April. In its previous ruling, the Supreme Court had stated that special CBI court judge BH Loya died a natural death. The court further added that the PIL that was filed in the case was politically motivated and was filed to taint the Indian judiciary. The review and recall petition was filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association.

UPDATING…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More