YSRC general secretary and parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy questioned the overreach of the high court order stalling the probe into the alleged land scam in Amaravati and gagging the media from reporting the contents of the FIR registered by the ACB.

YSRC general secretary and parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy questioned the overreach of the high court order stalling the probe into the alleged land scam in Amaravati and gagging the media from reporting the contents of the FIR registered by the ACB. Under his leadership, the 27 YSRCP MPs demand for CBI probe into the alleged land scam and Andhra Fiber net scam on regular basis in both houses of parliament and protest in Parliament premises.

Vijayasai Reddy said ” The YSR Congress Party came to power on 3 planks. first one is Special Category Status and Justice to the people of Andhra Pradesh with respect to the implementation of the promises of A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014. the second one is Welfare of the common People of Andhra Pradesh whether it be farmers, fishermen, women and so on and and Un-Earthling the large scams taking place in Andhra Pradesh and bring the wrong-doers to face the law and the third one is Bound by the 3rd plank – AP Police, after thorough and meticulous investigation into the land scam in the New Capital of Amravathi found irregularities and filed an FIR which contains the names of children of former Advocate General of AP. The AP police was given full independence and authority to bring the scam to light and put the wrongdoers in Jail and the AP police was doing a stellar job.”

But the High court Stays the inquiry and investigation by the AP Police into the scam and Issued a gag order to the effect that no electric or print news item be published with respect the FIR un-earthing the scam and also that the FIR shall not be made public in any electronic, print or social media.

Also read: With spike of over 86k cases, India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 54.8L mark

Also read: Day after unruly scenes in Parliament, RS chairman cracks the whip, suspends 8 RS MPs

Vijay Sai Reddy said “the Gag order is unconstitutional as it violates Article 14 of the Constitution which gives us the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression but also Dangerous to India as a democracy.” He says the Court order is against Of Prevention of Corruption Section 19(READ) and it Stifles Right to freedom of speech and expression of the media and thereby contravening Article 14. Injunctions against publication can either be an order to prevent possible defamation or invasion of privacy, or one aimed at protecting the fairness of a trial or investigation. The Supreme Court held in Sahara vs. SEBI (2012) that the Court can grant preventive relief on a balancing of the right to free trial and a free press.

However, it favoured such temporary restraint on publication “only in cases of real and substantial risk of prejudice” to the administration of justice or a fair trial. The YSRCP MPs said if the High Court has even an iota of doubt over the investigation carried out by the Andhra Pradesh Agencies, they may refer it to the CBI also. We are ready for that also for unearthing the scam and making the culprits face the law.

Also read: Lok Sabha passes bill to reduce salary, allowances of MPs, Ministers by 30 pc