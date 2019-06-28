A video of a creative door closer, made with the help of a water bottle, has gone viral after being shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra. The video was first shared on video sharing app TikTok but was soon trending on many social media apps.

A video of a creative door closer, made with the help of a water bottle, has gone viral after being shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Mahindra often gives a shout-out to innovations that symbolize the Indian spirit of Jugaad. This time he praised the door closer.

He wrote that his ‘WhatsApp wonder box’ is filled with examples of out-of-box thinking applied to everyday problems. He further said, in praise of the door closer, that the person just spent Rs 2 to rig this door closure instead of Rs 1500 for a hydraulic one. How do we channel this creativity so that we can move from ‘jugaad to jhakaas’.

The video, which was shared originally on the video-sharing app TikTok, shows a bottle filled with water hung above a door. The low-cost door closer shuts the door automatically after people exit.

Take a look at the video

My #whatsappwonderbox is filled with examples of modest, but out-of-the-box thinking applied to everyday problems. This person spent just ₹2 to rig this door closure versus ₹1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas! pic.twitter.com/azla5WoyjI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2019

The jugaad door closer was praised by many on Twitter for its ingenuity.

This is not the first time that Mahindra has shared the videos from his ‘WhatsApp Wonder Box’. Last month, he shared the video of a bed being used as an excavator and before that he had shared a video of kela konveyor used to transfer bananas.

Recently, his filmy tweet on ISRO’S plan to build its own space station had won him applause on the Internet.

We’ll finally have our own space movies. 1st up: A ‘Bobby’ remake. ‘Hum Tum, ek space station me bund ho..’ 😊 https://t.co/qHbQVxS0PS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App