Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged PM Modi for a one-on-one debate on the Rafale deal controversy. The Congress chief said that he just needs 20 minutes for the debate on the Rafale deal with the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi said this in a press conference where he also accused PM Modi of giving Rs 30,000 crore to Reliance's Anil Ambani.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged for a one-on-one debate on the Rafale controversy after a day-long heated discussion on the issue. Addressing a press conference on the Rafale row after Lok Sabha debate, Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a one-on-one conversation on the NDA’s Rafale deal. Speaking to media, he said give me 20-minute with the Prime Minister to debate on the Rafale deal. Rahul Gandhi in his press conference also accused that our chowkidar PM is a thief and said that the government has tried to benefit Reliance’s Anil Ambani because the truth is Modi has given Rs 30,000 crore to him.

Rahul Gandhi addressed the press conference to hit back at Arun Jaitley’s charge earlier in the day during the Lok Sabha discussion on the controversy. Responding to Arun Jaitley who had asked from where did the Congress party got Rs 16,000 crore figure, Rahul Gandhi said that the finance minister himself gave Rs 58,000 crore figure and if you divide that figure with 36, its Rs 16,000 crore that you get.

Rahul Gandhi also responded to the audio tape question on the Rafale deal and said that he had asked Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that can he play the tape, but the speaker refused to play it, therefore, there was no question on the authenticity of the tape.

