CBI Director Alok Verma was removed by the high-power Selection Committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in view of an adverse report by the Central Vigilance Commission. But Justice AK Patnaik, who supervised the corruption investigations by the CVC against Alok Verma, has made a stunning claim that there was no evidence of corruption against former CBI chief. Justice Patnaik made it clear that the entire probe was held on a complaint of CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

He further reiterated that findings in the CVC report were that of the CVC and not his. Patnaik said the Selection Committee should have taken more time as removal of Alok Verma was a very hasty decision. In the three-member Selection Committee, PM Modi and Justice AK Sikri voted for AK Verma’s removal but Mallikaarjun Kharge submitted a dissent note.

Justice AK Sikri was representing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi while Kharge was representing Opposition in the three-member Selection Committee. Kharge, who is the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said that Alok Verma should have been given an opportunity to present his case before the Selection Committee.

The ousted CBI chief Alok Verma on Friday refused to take his new assignment as Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards. Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana had accused each other of corruption. Both officers were sent on forced leave in October last year but were reinstated by the Supreme Court on January 8.

The Opposition Congress said PM Modi removed Alok Verma as CBI Director as he was afraid of the Rafale deal truth coming out in open. Congress president Rahul Gandhi described PM Modi as a prisoner of his own lies.

