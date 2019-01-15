Justice Ak Sikri became the centre of a controvery after government's post-retirement offer to him became public 3 days after the committee's decision to divest Verma as CBI chief. He is reported to have expressed his discontent on being part of the committee to both the other members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

While the controversy regarding Justice AK Sikri, who was part of the high-power committee representing CJI Ranjan Gogoi that removed Alok Verma as CBI chief, refuses to die down, reports are coming in about Sikri’s reluctance to be a part of the committee in the first place. He is reported to have expressed his discontent on being part of the committee to both the other members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

An NDTV report cited sources saying that he conveyed his reluctance stating that the decision on whether to remove CBI chief Verma or not was purely executive function.

Meanwhile, Justice AK Sikri has said that he only wants the controvery regarding him to die. “See I don’t want the controversy to be dragged. I want it to die,” Justice Sikri was quoted as saying by PTI on the sidelines of a private function relating to the release of a book on the life of former Chief Justice of India Y K Sabharwal.

Justice Ak Sikri became the centre of a controvery after government’s post-retirement offer to him became public 3 days after the committee’s decision to divest Verma as CBI chief.

AK Sikri, seniormost judge after Ranjan Gogoi, was offered a post-retirement assignment at the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT), and if reports are to be believed he had given his consent as well, however after the controvery he withdrew his consent to the government offer.

While Justice AK Sikri is maintainig distance from media, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi defended the judge saying that he has been “unfairly targeted” by some political leaders and activist-lawyers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More