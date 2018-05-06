Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla on Saturday set an example for other judges and registered himself in the history of Bombay High Court for working till 3:30am to clear the backlog. The judge worked till late night to clear the backlog and to hear urgent pleas. Justice's hard work was supported by other employees of the court who also worked with him till late night.

Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla on Saturday set an example for judges of the country and registered himself in the history of court for working till 3:30am. The Bombay High Court judge made the effort to clear the backlog and to hear urgent interim relief cases. Justice Kathawalla’s hard work was praised by a packed courtroom and supported by other employees of the court who worked till late night with the Judge. The Bombay High Court judge worked till 3:30am and made a record for working till late hours.

“The courtroom was packed with senior counsels, lawyers and litigants, whose matters were being heard. There were over 100 civil petitions that had sought urgent interim reliefs,” said a senior lawyer. “Judge Kathawalla worked till 3.30am and his energy level was up to the mark, he kept on hearing the case continuously without getting tired, we need such persons to make judiciary better,” said a person present in the court.

This was not the 1st incident that Khathawalla worked for the late night, earlier also he was in news because of his efforts and working till late hours. 2 weeks ago, he had heard matters in his chamber till midnight. As per sources, Justice Kathawalla often starts the court proceedings at 10 am that is an hour earlier than the other judges, and keep on working even after working hours. Judge’s efforts for working even in odd hours are appreciated by the police, litigants and their family members and other officials which work hard to investigate the cases.

In cognizance of the matter a senior lawyer said, “While I admire his dedication, he should think about his court staff as well. It’s not like judges who sit till 5 pm (end of court hours) are working any less. In any case, every judge has to prepare before hearing the matters listed in his/her courtroom on that day. Apart from this, any modifications in orders passed on that day or even dictation of orders are carried out by the judge with the assistance of his staff after court hours. Hence, I do not think that this should become a trend. As far as pendency is concerned, every judge tries to dispose of 60-70 matters on a daily basis. What we need is more appointments if we really want to make a dent.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App