Justice DY Chandrachud, the dissenting judge in the three-judge Supreme Court bench that heared a plea demanding SIT probe into the arrest of five rights activists in Elgar Parishad case, has raised serious questions on Pune Police probe. In a majority judgement of 2:1, the Supreme Court rejected the SIT probe plea and said all five rights activists - Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha - have to stay under house arrest for 4 more weeks.

In a major setback for 5 rights activists in Elgar Parishad case, the Supreme Court on Friday said Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha have to stay under house arrest for 4 more weeks. The Supreme Court also rejected the plea demanding SIT probe into the matter. In a majority verdict of 2:1, the apex court compromising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilar and Justice DY Chandrachud have paved the way for Pune Pune to continue its investigation into the matter.

However, Justice DY Chandrachud expressed a strong dissent in the Elgar Praishad case which led to the violence in Bhima Koregaon, according to Pune Police. The only dissent judge in three-judge bench said there are serious doubts about the investigation of Pune Police, adding that it is a fit and proper case for court-monitored SIT investigation because the conduct of the Pune Police had fortified an impression that investigation is not fair.

Calling arrest an unfortunate incident, Justice DY Chandrchud further said it is a clear trial by media, adding that an enquiry is required against Maharashtra police officers for utilising media. Coming down heavily on the Maharashtra Police for holding a press conference after the arrest of 5 rights activists, he further said the Police briefing to media has become a source of manipulating public opinion.

The petitions had sought a probe into the arrest of five rights activists by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). All five rights activists were arrested by Maharashtra Police on August 28 in sweeping raids across the country.

The case pertains to “hate speeches” made by 5 rights activists during an event called Elgar Parishad that had triggered violence in Bhima Koregaon, according to the Maharashtra Police.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More