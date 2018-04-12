A bench by Justice Jasti Chelameswar on Thursday denied to hear a petition on reforms regarding the allocation of cases on Thursday, April 12, saying that he does not want to get his orders reversed again in 24 hours and he does not want allegations that he was out to get some posts just before his retirement. The petition was filed by senior advocate Shanti Bhushan through his son and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.

I don't want that my orders are reversed again in 24 hours. You have seen what is happening in the last 2 months: Justice J Chelameswar

Justice J Chelameswar, the second-seniormost judge of the Supreme Court, refused to hear a plea seeking guidelines on the allocation of cases in the Supreme Court. On a petition moved by former law minister Shanti Bhushan through his son and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday April 12, Chelameswar said he does not wish to hear the plea as he didn’t want his orders reversed in 24 hours, referring to an earlier incident where Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra had reversed Chelameswar’s order. The Justice said he is retiring in the next 2 months and allegations are being raised against him that he is doing this to get some post awarded by the government. On Wednesday, the apex court reaffirmed that the Chief Justice of India is the sole authority and the master of the roster. Chelameswar said, “I don’t want that my orders are reversed again in 24 hours. You have seen what is happening in the last 2 months. The country can decide and they are seeing what had been happening. I am retiring in two months. Allegations are being raised against me that I’m doing this for some post.”

The PIL was filed in Justice Chelameswar’s court after the SC registry refused to list it since the petitioner didn’t want the petition heard by CJI Dipak Misra. The PIL challenges CJI Misra’s powers to set up benches and allocate cases. Responding to the plea, the SC bench which also comprised of CJI Misra on Wednesday ruled the CJI is the master of the roster and the authority of the CJI comes from the Indian Constitution. Writing the judgement for the bench, Justice DY Chandrachud said, ” The Chief Justice of India is first among equals and has the authority to decide the allocation of cases and setting up of benches.”

In January, Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, the seniormost judges of the Supreme Court, expressed displeasure with the CJI on the selective assigning of important cases to judges who are far junior to them. They also had differences with the assigning of cases in the mysterious death of Judge BH Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case in which BJP president Amit Shah was the prime accused.

At a recent discussion in Delhi, Justice Chelameswar also told journalist Karan Thapar that impeachment of judges is not always the solution to deal with judicial officers playing truant.

