Senior Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar, who along with 3 other senior judges addressed a press conference a few months ago raising concerns about the judicial system in the country, has now again questioned a controversial probe which came to an end against a senior district and sessions judge after he questioned it. Justice Chelameswar raised question over an inquiry by Karnataka High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari against a senior district and sessions judge whose elevation was cleared twice by the Supreme Court collegium. But after Justice Chelameswar questioned the probe, it was quietly put to an end.

An exclusive story in ThePrint said Justice Chelameswar had questioned the propriety of Karnataka High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari for initiating an inquiry against the district and sessions judge P Krishna Bhat at the request of the Central government. Justice Chelameswar raised these concerns in a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. In his letter to CJI, Justice Chelameswar had also referred to the fact that Bhat’s elevation was stalled by the Modi government without mentioning any logical reason.

Justice Chelameswar questioned Karnataka High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari’s decision to probe allegations levelled against Bhat by a female judicial officer even after Maheshwari’s predecessor had absolved him after a thorough probe. Justice Chelameswar’s letter apart from CJI was also marked to all SC judges. Justice Chelameswar even questioned the propriety of the law ministry writing to Karnataka High Court Karnataka HC Justice Dinesh Maheshwari to initiate a probe against Bhat after a complaint sent by a woman, who had been earlier indicted by Bhat.

Earlier, Justice Chelameswar along with 3 other senior SC judges in an unprecedented Press Conference placed their concerns about the current judicial system in the public domain. In the press conference, the four judges even mentioned that the democracy in the country was in danger if concerns about the judicial system were not taken seriously.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan met to discuss to bring an impeachment motion against the CJI. According to reports, the Opposition including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), were in a process to formulate the draft impeachment and signature process done to bring out the impeachment motion against the CJI.

