Justice Dipak Misra reached the pinnacle of his career in August 2017 when he was appointed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. On October 1, 2018, he was replaced by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Be it rejecting Yakub Memon’s appeal to stop his execution or handing four death penalties in Nirbhaya rape case or even ending the 120-year-old Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Justice Dipak Misra will be remembered for giving out a plethora of landmark judgements throughout his judicial journey. The Odisha-born judicial prodigy started his practice at the Orissa High Court in 1977 and in 1996, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the court. After stints at Patna High Court and Delhi High Court as Chief Justice, his pinnacle came in August 2017 when he was appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Justice Misra was born on October 3, 1953, and enrolled as an advocate in 1977 and during his initial years practised in constitutional, civil criminal, revenue, service and sales tax matters in Orissa High Court.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Orissa High Court on January 17, 1996, and later got transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He became a permanent judge on December 19, 1997.

Misra has had a chequered career, he is perhaps the only CJI who saw his fellow colleagues coming out against him, and accusing him of preferential allocating of cases to different benches. Another incident that stands out is the unsuccessful impeachment motion against him moved by the Congress.

His 13-month-long term was perhaps the most turbulent one, there were doubts that matters of significance were being listed before a particular bench. However, on his last working day, senior-most judge of the Supreme Court couldn’t stop himself from heaping praises on Misra.

Misra was part of the bench that decriminalised homosexuality by striking down Section 377 of IPC, allowed the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple striking down the religious ban ruling it discriminatory, decriminalised adultery striking down Section 497 of the IPC, and curbed the use of Aadhaar.

