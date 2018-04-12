Minister of State for External Affairs, VK Singh has condemned the Kathua rape case where an 8-year-old girl was held captive for almost a week and was raped continuously. VK Singh said that they have failed Ashifa as humans. In the charghesheet filed by the police, one of the seven accused on the rape case had travelled from Meerut to Jammu and Kashmir.

Just a few hours after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the actions taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities in the Kathua rape case, where a minor girl was repeatedly sexually exploited inside a village temple in the valley, for the first time, a minister from Narendra Modi’s cabinet has come out and accepted the faults of the government in delivering the timely justice. Commenting on the rape case, BJP leader General Vijay Kumar Singh said that they had ‘failed Asifa as humans’. The following comments by the VK Singh came in after CM Mehbooba Mufti said that the law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions which were taken by the authorities. The justice will be delivered, she added.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday noon, VK Singh said, “We have failed Asifa as humans. But she will not be denied justice.” Along with the tweet, he also shared two photos with the tweet, one being the picture of an 8-year-old victim. Comparing the accused with animals, the second photograph shared by the leader said that there should be some difference between animals and humans. Recalling the spine-chilling incident, the photo said, “Taking cognizance of what happened with the minor girl, it seems that being human is an abuse.” After the Kathu case was highlighted, CM Mehbooba Mufti also took to her Twitter handle and said, “The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered.”

The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered. #JusticeForAsifa — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 12, 2018

Reports suggest that 8-year-old girl was held captive in the village temple for almost a week in January. In the charghesheet filed by the police, one of the seven accused on the rape case had travelled from Meerut to Kashmir. The chargesheet also revealed that the victim was hit by a large stone in order to ensure that she was dead. Reports suggest that the following crime was carried out to create a sense of fear among the nomadic tribes and force them to leave the region.

