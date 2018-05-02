Deeping its standoff with the government, the Supreme Court Collegium will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the elevation of Uttrakhand High Court judge Justice K M Joseph’s elevation to the Supreme Court. The Modi government has returned the recommendation of the SC saying that the proposal was not in accordance with the top court's parameters. According to experts, the government will be bound to appoint Justice Joseph if the SC collegium reiterates its recommendation. The meeting is expected to take place at 4:15 pm at the SC’s premises.

After the Centre blocked the Uttarakhand High Court Justice KM Joseph’s promotion to India’s highest court, the Supreme Court (SC) Collegium will meet on Wednesday to discuss the matter. The government returned the recommendation stating that the proposal was not in accordance with the SC’s parameters. According to a report, the collegium, consisting of 5 senior judges — Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph will discuss the note sent by the Cabinet Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to the CJI.

On 10 January, the SC collegium had unanimously recommended Joseph’s name and senior advocate Indu Malhotra’s name for elevation. Malhotra was sworn in as the SC’s judge on 27, 2018. Notably, the government returned the recommendation of Justice Joseph after pondering on it for 3 long months.

According to a legal practitioner, the Centre will be bound to appoint Justice K M Joseph as an SC judge if the Collegium reiterates its recommendation. “How likely is the Collegium to again recommend his elevation? On February 1, the Collegium had made public its resolution recommending Joseph’s name for appointment as an apex court judge, saying he is “more deserving and suitable in all respects” than other chief justices and judges of high courts. Notably, at present, there are only 25 judges against a sanctioned strength of 30 in the Supreme Court.

This decision by the Centre has been criticised by various political parties of India describing it as an assault on the judiciary. The CPM has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in the matter. Not only that, Congress leaders too pointed fingers at the government. “The law says what collegium recommends, only they will be appointed. The government wants to ignore the collegium’s recommendations. If it is not of their choice, they will not appoint him,” senior Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal said at a press conference.

Logging onto Twitter, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram asked if Modi government was “above the law”.

What is holding up Justice K M Joseph's appointment? His State or his religion or his judgement in the Uttarakhand case? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 26, 2018

