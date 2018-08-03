The Union government has accepted the Collegium's decision to elevate Uttrakhand HC Chief Justice K M Joseph to Supreme Court, along with 2 other Justices to put an end o the protracted deadlock with the Judiciary.

The Union government has accepted the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision to elevate Uttrakhand HC Chief Justice K M Joseph to Supreme Court, along with the elevation of Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran.

According to reports, the presidential warrants for their appointments have been set in motion.

By elevating KM Joseph, Centre has put an end to the protracted deadlock with the Judiciary. Justice KM Joseph’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 10 this year along with the name of senior counsel Indu Malhotra.

However, while the government cleared the name of Indu Malhotra for elevation, it returned Justice Joseph’s recommendation in April. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in refusing to clear the name has cited Joseph’s standing in the all-India seniority list of High Court judges and adequate representation of Kerala High Court and lack of representation of some other High Courts.

The Supreme Court Collegium had accepted the points and it’s being said that the recommendation of Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Indira Banerjee, the Collegium sought to address the seniority and regional representation concerns.

The public standoff between the government and Judiciary had become more apparent when the 4 senior most judges held an unprecedented press conference to warn against the dangers of alleged executive interference in the judiciary.

In March, Justice J Chelmeshwar had written a letter on March 21 to call a full court to discuss the issue of alleged government interference in the appointment of judges.

Again on April 9, another senior Judge, Justice Kurian Joseph wrote to CJI Dipak Mishra to set up a bench of seven most senior judges to hear the matter of government’s silence over the recommendations of the collegium.

The Collegium in May had reiterated Justice KM Joseph and also agreed to consider few more names for elevation to the Supreme Court.

