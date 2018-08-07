With Opposition parties continue to criticise the government over his seniority downgrade, Justice KM Joseph took oath as Supreme Court judge today. It comes a day after some judges of the Supreme Court met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to express their anger over the matter.

Justice KM Joseph, along with former Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and former Orissa High Court Vineet Saran, took oath as judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, with opposition parties continue to criticise the government over his downgrade. Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over Justice KM Joseph’s downgrade. The Congress leader took to Twitter to express his views on the matter and said Justice KM Joseph’s downgrade in his elevation to the Supreme Court today will be marked as a black day in the history of the Court.

Kabil Sibal further said, “Smacks of the arrogance of the government and capitulation by the court. The Judiciary needs to do some soul-searching.” The remark by senior Congress leader and Supreme Court leader comes a day after some judges of the Supreme Court met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and expressed their disappointment over the government’s decision to downgrade Justice KM Joseph.

The standoff between the Judiciary and Supreme Court apparently ended last week after the Union government accepted the Supreme Court’s Collegium decision to elevate Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court. Later, the President Ram Nath Kovind issued a warrant for his appointment to the Supreme Court.

On January 10, Justice KM Joseph’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court along with the name of senior counsel Indu Malhotra. But the government cleared the name of Indu Malhotra for elevation and returned Justice KM Joseph’s name, citing all-India seniority list of High Court judges and adequate representation of Kerala High Court and lack of representation of some other High Courts, triggering a debate over differences between the Judiciary and government.

The standoff between the government and Judiciary had become more apparent when four senior-most judges of the Supreme held an unprecedented press conference and expressed their anguish over the administration of the Supreme Court.

