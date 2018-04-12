In a letter written to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, a top judge, Justice Kurian Joseph has expressed his concern over the government's inactivity to appoint judges for the Supreme Court. According to the letter, the recommendations were made to Supreme Court on January 10, but it has been three months and no action being taken in the matter. Justice Joseph has also sent the letter to other 22 judges of Supreme Court.

Anguished at the government’s unprecedented delay in appointing two judges cleared by the Supreme Court Collegium, Justice Kurian Joseph has written to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. According to a report in the Indian Express, the letter refers to the collegium’s decision in February to recommend the names of senior advocate Indu Malhotra and Justice KM Joseph, the Chief Justice of Uttrakhand High Court, for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court. In his letter, Justice Kurian Joseph has warned that the “very life and existence” of the Supreme Court is under threat and “history will not pardon us”.

Justice Kurian Joseph has urged CJI Misra to question the government about its inaction. He also asked CJI Misra to step in on the matter saying, “If there is no normal delivery on completion of the gestation period, what is urgently done is a Caesarean section. Unless such a surgical intervention is made at an appropriate time, the child in the womb dies.” Justice Kurian Joseph is the fifth seniormost Supreme Court judge and wrote to CJI Dipak Misra citing administrative matters. Recently, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, the second seniormost Supreme Court judge, wrote to the CJI raising the matter of the government not acting on the collegium’s recommendations.

