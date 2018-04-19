The verdict for dismissing plea for independent probe into Justice Loya death case was announced by the Supreme Court today. As per reports, the 48-year-old, Brijmohan Harikishan Loya, had died on December 1, 2014 following a heart attack. Bombay Lawyers’ Association had filed several petitions in the court raising alarms over the investigations done by the police.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court has dismissed the petitions seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Special CBI Judge BH Loya’s death on April 19. The reports of Loya’s death surfaced while he was presiding over Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. The verdict is said to be announced today at 10:30 AM by a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud. The verdict is in respect to the five petitions filed with the apex court. After a long trial, the bench had reserved its order on March 16.

As per reports, Justice Loya had died of a heart attack in Nagpur some four years back on December 1, 2014. The 48-year-old Justice Loya’s death became controversial after the Caravan magazine published an article quoting Loya’s sister and father suggesting foul play in the incident. They also claimed that authorities are trying to cover up the matter. As per Indian Express, the claims mentioned in the police reports did not meet the evidence present on the ground. However, two judges of Bombay High Court — Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Sunil Shukre — later said that there were no circumstances that could support suspicion.

The was highlighted more as BJP president Amit Shah was also one of the accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. However, he was later discharged. Meanwhile, several petitions were filed in the matter by the Bombay Lawyers’ Association seeking a special probe into the death of Justice Loya. At Bombay High Court, the advocate representing the Bombay Lawyers’ Association, raised questions over the inquiry done by the police and authorities. On the other side, senior advocate Harish Salve who was representing the police authorities said that the state police had carried “discreet inquiry” into the matter. Salve also submitted the statements of other four judges who had attended the wedding with Loya. The statements showed that there was no foul play in his death.

