Justice NV Ramana recuses himself from hearing plea on interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao’s appointment: Justice Ramana on Thursday refused to hear a petition challenging the appointment of interim Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief M Nageswara Rao. Citing his prior association with Nageswara Rao, Justice Ramana revealed that Rao is from his home state and he has also attended the wedding of his daughter. The exit of Justice Ramana from the bench makes him the third one to recuse himself from the case. Before Justice Ramana, Justice AK Sikri and Chief Justice Gogoi had refused to review the plea.

The decision to remove Alok Verma as CBI director on January 10 witnessed the presence of Justice Sikri in the PM Narendra Modi-headed high-profile committee. However, he chose to remain silent over his reason to not hear the matter. Meanwhile, CJI Gogoi cited that he would be a part of the selecting committee of CBI’s new chief and Alok Varma’s predecessor.

Common Cause petitioner and senior lawyer Dushyant Dave has requested the court for an early hearing of the case. Earlier, Dave had told Justice Sikri that his presence in the earlier meeting has nothing to do with it. Pointing out that the way proceedings are shaping up, Dave said that the court went out of its way for the removal of Alok Varma but now when it comes to appointing a new chief, it is not showcasing any interest to hear the case.

After CJI chief Alok Verma’s removal, Mr Nageshwara Rao has taken over the responsibilities. However, his selection as the interim chief has been challenged by Common Cause as illegal, arbitrary, mala fide and in violation of Delhi Police Special Establishment Act.

