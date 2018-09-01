Seniormost Supreme Court judge Ranjan Gogoi is all set to be appointed as the new Chief Justice of India. His tenure will last till 17 November 2019. Gogoi was one of the yop SC judges who had criticised the present CJI Dipak Misra over assigning of cases.

Gogoi was among the 4 top judges who in January this year slammed the Misra in an unprecedented press conference which was held in January this year

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, one of the 4 senior most judges who held a presser in January this year against the current Chief Justice of India, is set to take over as the new CJI ans is scheduled to take oath on October 3, a report by Economic Times said. His tenure will last till November 17, 2019. The move comes after Gogoi said that ‘revolution, not reform’ is required to keep the sacrosanct institution of judiciary working for the common people of the country.

The development also comes after the law ministry asked CJI Dipak Misra to recommend his successor. It is the law ministry that writes to the Chief Justice to recommend the man who will replace him. Gogoi was among the 4 top judges who in January this year slammed the Misra in an unprecedented press conference and accused him of misusing his powers in allocation cases.

He is also currently hearing the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), which sparked controversy after the final draft excluded 40 lakh people from the list. His name is likely to be made formal when Justice Misra replies to the Law Ministry letter.

Justice Gogoi who belongs from Assam was appointed a judge in the Gauhati High Court on in February 2001. He later became the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the same year.

