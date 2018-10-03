Justice Ranjan Gogoi is set to take oath as 46th Chief Justice of India today after Justice Dipak Misra retired from the post on Monday. He will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Govind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Gogoi will retire on November 17, 2019.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi is set to take oath as 46th Chief Justice of India today after Justice Dipak Misra retired from the post on Monday. He will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Govind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Gogoi will retire on November 17, 2019. With Justice Gogoi’s appointment, for the first time in the history of Indian judiciary, the Supreme Court will be a led by a Chief Justice from the Northeast. On October 2, former CJI Dipak Misra had recommended Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.

Justice Gogoi was one of the four judges who came out in public to express their dismay over various issues including assigning of cases in the apex court.

Other judges who were also present at the unprecedented press conference were Justices Kurian Joseph, J. Chelameswar and Madan Lokur.

Who is Justice Ranjan Gogoi?

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was born on November 18, 1954. His father Keshab Chandra Gogoi was a Chief Minister of Assam under the Congress regime. Gogoi did his schooling in Dibrugarh’s Don Bosco School. He completed his graduation in history from Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College.

ALSO READ: Kisan Kranti Padyatra: Farmers’ protest ends at Delhi’s Kisan Ghat

He was enrolled at the Bar in 1978 at the Gauhati High Court. He became the permanent judge of the same high court on 28 February 2001. On September 9 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and became its Chief Justice on 12 February 2011. He was appointed as judge of the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

ALSO READ: Kisan Kranti Padyatra: Govt accepts 7 out of 11 demands of farmers, complete loan waiver becomes bone of contention

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More