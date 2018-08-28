The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday sent a formal letter to the CJI Dipak Misra seeking the name of his successor. As per the reports, the CJI will send a reply to the ministry by September 2, 2018. It is to be said that Justice Ranjan Gogoi will be the next Chief Justice of India.

The second senior-most Supreme Court judge Ranjan Gogoi will be the next Chief Justice of India. As per the reports, Ranjan Gogoi is likely to take over as the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court on October 2, 2018, after the retirement of current CJI Dipak Misra. Following the protocol, the Ministry of Law has asked CJI Dipak Misra to recommend the name of his successor. As per a report published in the Economic Times, CJI Dipak Misra is expected to send the official letter by September 2.

“There is nothing on record against Justice Gogoi and, while there has been speculation and rumours, the government will go by the law and seniority. Unless somebody is able to prove that he is unfit to hold the post, which would actually also mean that he is unfit to continue as a judge of the Supreme Court, there is no reason to deny him what he is entitled to due to his seniority. We are waiting for the CJI’s letter,” said a senior government functionary.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More