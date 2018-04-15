In the wake of massive outrage over the two rape cases which took place in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region, a letter addressed to PM Modi by Indian students based in the United Kingdom, asked how and when is he going to deliver justice to the rape victims. Oxford India Society, Indian Society of Manchester, Salford Indian Society, Bharat Parivar, Queen Mary Indian Society, UAL Indian Cultural Society among others were some of the organisation.

Just ahead of his visit to London on April 17, various Indian students groups in the United Kingdom asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what measures his BJP government will take in the wake of heinous rape crimes committed in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua region. In a letter by National Indian Students and Alumni Union, UK, PM Modi was asked “When you did address the issues, you assured the nation that justice will be delivered. This is welcome. The question Prime Minister, is, when, and how?”

Demanding justice against the rape victims, the organisations in the letter wrote, “Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. When you arrive and address Bharat Ki Baat Sabske Saath, you can tell us what those extraordinary measures that you are putting into place to show that enough is not enough.” Oxford India Society, Indian Society of Manchester, Salford Indian Society, Bharat Parivar, Queen Mary Indian Society, UAL Indian Cultural Society among others were some of the organisation s who wrote the letter.

The country witnessed massive outrage over 2 shameful, horrific rape cases which occurred in Unnao and Kathua, tantamount to Nirbhbya gangrape case. Besides citizen, even Bollywood celebrities have shown their anger over the gory rape cases and have demanded justice for the victims, holding a placard, which reads, “JusticeForAsifa.” Earlier in the week, Congress President along with his sister and her husband Robert Vadra led a midnight candlelight march to India Gate in Delhi. The march was joined by many Congress party workers and students.

