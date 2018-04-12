An eight-year-old girl from Bakharwal nomadic community was gangraped and kept a hostage in a temple in Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The girl was raped to instil fear and drive the community out of the region. It took several for the matter months to come into light. After the matter was surfaced it was seen on the top of India's trending list as netizens voiced their outrage in form of tweets on Twitter.

Hashtag #JusticeforAsia was trending on microblogging site, Twitter and well, not at all for any good reasons. A few days back, an eight-year-old girl from Bakharwal nomadic community was drugged, gang-raped, brutalised and murdered allegedly by men who wanted to instil fear and drive the community out of the region. The 15-page chargesheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir police station reveals the inhumanity still existing in our society. The horrific incident dates back to January 17, when a lifeless body of Asifa Bano was found in Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

However, it took months for the national media to finally react to it. Not only the media was slow, but police officials took a lot of time to investigate her disappearance. In another such incident which surfaced from Unnao, an 18-year-old woman who was raped by a BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar last year. Even after, the self-immolation act by the victim and her family that took place outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, the authorities were not awakened enough. It took the complainant a year to finally reach to the Allahabad High Court, which took the suo motu cognisance of the matter on Thursday. April 12.

Well, both the cases came as a proof that women are still not safe in our country, in which the government campaigns for ‘Beti Bacho Abhiyan’. However, the authorities that make these promises are the one actually taking the law into their hands.

The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered. #JusticeForAsifa — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 12, 2018

Those who attempt to justify the gang rape of an 8 year old girl on the basis of her religion cannot be called human beings. India's slide towards a morally bankrupt society devoid of a conscience is happening faster than we thought possible. #JusticeforAsifa — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) April 12, 2018

Jammu Bar & people are demanding to remove Rohingyas & BDs from Jammu since 4 April,no attempt made to stop from filing chargesheet. Communalising#JusticeforAsifa is to divert attention from real issue. — Prashant P. Umrao (@ippatel) April 12, 2018

Filled with so much anger and disgust over what has happened with Asifa. Only demons would inflict cruelty like this on an 8 year old. Pray for her soul, fight for #JusticeForAsifa. These atrocities need to end and it needs to end now. — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) April 12, 2018

We need to fight for justice for this child. We cannot continue to allow these things to happen. We must not move on or get over this we all have to react asifa was India’s daughter we cannot fail her we need #JusticeforAsifa pic.twitter.com/MK3czCJCnZ — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 12, 2018

Heart- wrenching knowing about what they did to an 8 year old. They are not humans. An 8 year old kid has had to bear the brunt of the system. Every human being would want #JusticeforAsifa and this justice should not be delayed. pic.twitter.com/LDa1dEfxct — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 12, 2018

