Hashtag #JusticeforAsia was trending on microblogging site, Twitter and well, not at all for any good reasons. A few days back, an eight-year-old girl from Bakharwal nomadic community was drugged, gang-raped, brutalised and murdered allegedly by men who wanted to instil fear and drive the community out of the region. The 15-page chargesheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir police station reveals the inhumanity still existing in our society. The horrific incident dates back to January 17, when a lifeless body of Asifa Bano was found in Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

However, it took months for the national media to finally react to it. Not only the media was slow, but police officials took a lot of time to investigate her disappearance. In another such incident which surfaced from Unnao, an 18-year-old woman who was raped by a BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar last year. Even after, the self-immolation act by the victim and her family that took place outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, the authorities were not awakened enough. It took the complainant a year to finally reach to the Allahabad High Court, which took the suo motu cognisance of the matter on Thursday. April 12.

Well, both the cases came as a proof that women are still not safe in our country, in which the government campaigns for ‘Beti Bacho Abhiyan’. However, the authorities that make these promises are the one actually taking the law into their hands.

Another hashtag that topped global trends for a while was  #GoBackModi . The hashtag was put out by angry people from Tamil Nadu who have been very vociferous in their protests against the Centre’s inaction in forming the  Cauvery Water Management Board as directed by the Supreme Court. In February, the Supreme Court had in its order asked the Centre to set up the Cauvery Water Board to oversee the river water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by March 29.

