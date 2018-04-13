Following the Kathua rape case, which saw an eight-year-old girl brutalized in a temple and murdered, several celebrities took to their Twitter handles to express their outrage against the heinous crime. Holding a placard with a strong message written on it, celebrities including Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi, Gul Panag, Vishal Dadlani, Badshah, and Radhika Apte, posted their picture in an attempt to call for justice.

Celebrities came up with these placards that underlines the same basic message: I am Hindustan, I am Ashamed!

I AM HINDUSTAN

I AM ASHAMED

#JUSTICEFOROURCHILD

8 YEARS OLD GANGRAPED!

MURDERED IN DEVISTAN TEMPLE

#KATHUA

With political heavyweights exchanging slugs in the Kathua rape case, celebrities took up their end of the bargain with loud and clear messages by sharing them on their Twitter handles. To express their outrage over the Kathua rape case, in which an eight-year-old girl from the Bakharwal nomadic community was drugged, gang-raped and murdered, celebrities came up with these placards that underlines the same basic message: I am Hindustan, I am Ashamed! On January 17, an eight-year-old girl’s body was found in Kathua, she had been missing for several days. Eight people were arrested in the matter, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.

Months after the national media finally reported the case, every other neta and religious extremist groups are trying to gain political advantage. People across the country are expressing their shock, disbelief and anger at the incident. Celebrities including Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi, Gul Panag, Vishal Dadlani, Badshah, and Radhika Apte, among others have taken to sharing images of themselves holding up a sign with the above message, in an attempt to demand justice.

Earlier today, BJP’s alliance partner, People’s Democratic Party leader and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq Mufti condemned both the parties by saying “ended up being partners in a crime (for which) an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood”. He said that the comments were not his personal view but of the overall sentiment within the PDP.

