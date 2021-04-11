The Supreme Court had dismissed the case back in 2018 as a criminal frame-up which was based on 'some kind fancy or notion) and it further stated that Mr. Narayanan's case got 'smothered'. Dr. Nambi Narayanan himself had said that the prosecution launched by the Kerala police had a 'catastrophic effect' on his personal life and career.

The Supreme Court will be hearing the case of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was arrested in a false espionage case, on Tuesday. A committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice D.K Jain will probing the possibility of a conspiracy by police officers against the ISRO Scientist. The plea seeks necessary redressal and give effect to suggestions and recommendations made by the committee against the erring officers.

A three-judge Bench consisting of CJI SS Bobde, Justice Ramasubramanium, and Justice Bopanna will hear the plea tomorrow and has agreed to do so after a request for an early hearing was made by S.G Tushar Mehta. SG Mehta had earlier also sought urgent listening, which was denied by the top court.

S.G Mehta underlined that Justice D.K Jain was appointed to give the recommendations and to carry out what is to be done, the committee submitted its report on Saturday. Mehta further added that the report has been submitted in a sealed cover as it is a national-level case.

The case of former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan has garnered a lot of attention and everyone has their eyes on the Supreme Court’s decision. The scientist is an alumnus of Princeton University, was ISRO’s project director for the development of cryogenic technology which he was accused to have stolen and sold in the year 1994 and charges of espionage was held against him by the Kerala police over an allegation that he was involved in leaking classified information to a spy racket involving Maldives Nationals.

