Speaking on the controversy erupted after Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal was on Justin Trudeau dinner guest list, the Canadian Prime Minister on Thursday said obviously, we take this extremely seriously. He should never have received an invitation. As soon as we received the info we rescinded it. A member of Parliament had included this individual. A huge row was erupted after Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal was spotted at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s event in Mumbai. Trudeau was in an embarrassing situation after his wife, Sophie Trudeau, was photographed with a Khalistani terrorist, Jaspal Atwal at an event held in Mumbai on February 20. Jaspal Atwal was convicted in the attempted murder of a Punjab Minister in 1986.

However, meanwhile, addressing a media briefing, Canada and India are countries committed to pursuing and upholding democracy. We are the two largest democracies in the world, one by size and one by population. Not only Canadian PM, but Canadian Minister for Science and Sports Kirsty Duncan also said that Atwal should not have been invited. Further speaking on the issue, Duncan said that the invitation was now rescinded. Meanwhile, they were looking into the matter why Jaspal Atwal was invited.

“This person should of course never have been invited. The invitation has now been rescinded. We are looking into how this happened. We know when there is an international travel. Sometime people will come forward, whether they have been invited or not,” Canadian Minister for Science and Sports Kirsty Duncan said.

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986. Atwal was one of the four people who was found guilty of trying to kill the minister while he was on a private visit. As per reports, the Punjab minister was shot at twice but survived the bullets. However, he was later assassinated in India. The accused were rewarded with 20 years of prison time. It still remains unclear that how Jaspal Atwal was cleared by the authorities to attend the high profile event. Reports suggest that Atwal currently plays an active role in Canadian politics at both the provincial and federal level.

