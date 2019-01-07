Jyoti Randhawa's anticipatory bail plea dismissed: The Bahraich Court had sentenced golfer and dog trainer and national shooter Jitendra Singh Randhawa alias Jyoti Randhawa to 14 days in jail for poaching in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's protected area. He had been arrested on December 26, 2018. A .22 rifle, an Isuzu D-Max car, bearing a Haryana registration number, a skin of wild boar, rangefinders and binoculars were recovered from his possession.

Jyoti Randhawa has been lodged in jail since December 26, 2018. (Photo: ANI)

Jyoti Randhawa’s anticipatory bail plea dismissed: The Bahraich Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of golfer Jyoti Randhawa who was arrested on poaching charges in Motipur Range of Katarniaghat on December 26, 2018. Randhawa hails from Delhi and he is the former husband of Bollywood actor-turned-producer Chitrangada Singh.

Golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. A .22 rifle recovered from him. pic.twitter.com/SemkQI9IvN — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2018

Dudhwa tiger reserve filed director Ramesh Pandey was astonished to know how Jyoti Randhawa and former navy captain Mahesh Birajdar found the courage to enter the forest with no fear of being caught.

