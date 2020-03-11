Scindia, who was said to be in Rahul Gandhi’s close team, said the Congress leadership had lost touch with reality in serving the people. He said he was impressed by PM Narendra Modi’s policies and dedication.

Gwalior maharaja Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda on Wednesday, March 11. Thanking the BJP for accepting him, Scindia said he said he wants to serve the people and the Congress has lost direction.

In a swipe that was expected against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who Scindia was said to be close to, he said the Congress was not interested in new leadership or new ideas. He said India’s future was secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Scindia said he was impressed by the PM’s dedication and policies.

Referencing his disaffection with the Congress, he said he was brimming with ideas when the Congress won the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in 2018. The Congress is yet to act on promises made like farm loan waiver, he said. It must be remembered that Congress chose Kamal Nath over Scindia for the CM’s post. Kamal Nath also got an indirect mention from Scindia when he said mafias are running Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH Live from Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in presence of BJP President JP Nadda https://t.co/xBIMuF4CKZ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Nadda said the BJP was aware of his leadership skills. He said Jyotiraditya is like a family member, Scindia’s aunt Yashodhara Raje has already called the move the former Guna MP’s gharwapsi. Scindia’s grandmother, the late Vijaya Raje Scindia, was a key Jan Sangh-BJP figure.

Nadda said the BJP was a democratic party, without naming the Congress, which is supposed to have frustrated Scindia by not allowing him either a greater role in the party or in Madhya Pradesh.

Reports said the Gwalior royal, who left the Congress after 18 years, is likely to get a Rajya Sabha seat and eventually a Cabinet post. With Scindia’s party swap, the turmoil in the Madhya Pradesh Government is yet to reach its climax. Reports said 21 MLAs had quit the Congress leaving the party short at just below 100 MLAs. The Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member House and got the support of 2 BSP MLAs, the BJP has 109 MLAs. Resort politics have now found a new destination with BJP moving its flock to Gurugram, Haryana while the Congress legislators flew to Bengaluru. Further, reports said MLAs who sided with Scindia were rethinking their position after his joining the BJP.

Initial reports had said Scindia was to be inducted by Home Minister Amit Shah but Shah wasn’t on the podium at the BJP HQ. Petroleum Minister Dhamendra Pradhan was present along with other senior BJP office-bearers. Scindia had met Prime Minister Modi and Shah on Monday.

Jyotiraditya Scindia: There have been 2 life changing events for me – one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life…The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier. pic.twitter.com/ZQDx8pC7wM — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Jyotiraditya Scindia: I would like to thank JP Nadda ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it. pic.twitter.com/HA1z21HPyK — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

With Baijayant Jay Panda, who had switched loyalties from the Biju Janata Dal to the BJP, welcoming him into BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Scindia, who was due to join the party on Tuesday, postponed the joining by a day and then delayed the time of his joining by almost 3 hours for what is said to be an auspicious time.

