K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik in non-Congress, non-BJP front attempt: On Sunday, KCR met Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik at the latter's residence in Bhubaneswar in this regard while the BJD said the TRS chief's visit was purely personal. KCR is expected to meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav later this week to seek their opinion on the formation of the third front, reports said.

K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik in non-Congress, non-BJP front attempt: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee as part of an effort to forge a non-Congress and non-BJP third front after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country. On Sunday, KCR met Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence in Bhubaneswar in this regard while the BJD said the TRS chief’s visit was purely personal. The Telangana chief minister opined that regional parties should come together as the country needs a change.

The Telangana chief minister said the dialogue for a new front has just begun and he is making efforts to bring like-minded parties together. Congratulating his Odisha counterpart, KCR said nothing concrete has come out till date and the heads of the regional parties will meet again in the upcoming days. KCR is expected to meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav later this week to seek their opinion on the formation of the third front, reports said.

KCR’s move comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is also proposing a mega party coalition or a Mahagathbandhan against the ruling BJP. Naidu has asserted that the results from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will help to form a strong alternative against the BJP. Though Chandrababu Naidu is not on good terms with Chandrasekhar Rao, the former extended his best wishes to the latter after the TRS won Telangana with a sheer majority.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the proposed Mahagathbandhan and termed it an “unholy alliance” of various political parties for ‘personal survival.’ During his interaction with booth workers from Chennai Central, Chennai North, Madurai, Tiruchirappally and Tiruvallur constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said this so-called grand alliance is a club of rich dynasties and the people of the country will see through their opportunism and will never accept such an incoherent coalition.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More