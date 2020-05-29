A five member committee has been appointed in Telangana keep a tab on the movement of locusts and measures taken to prevent them from entering the state.

Telangana Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that all the precautions are being taken in the State to avert entry of swarms of locust entering the state. He said all the district collectors, police officials on the borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh States have been alerted, and fire engines, jetting machines, and pesticides are put in place. A five-member Committee has also been appointed to keep a tab on the movement of the group of locusts and to monitor measures prevent the locusts swarms entering the state.

The CM held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday on the measures to be taken if the locusts entered the State. Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, DGP Sri Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretaries Sri B Janardhan Reddy, Sri S Narsing Rao, Sri Jayesh Ranjan, PCCF Ms Shobha, Disaster management Secretary Sri Rahul Bojja, DG (Fire Services) Sri Sanjay Kumar Jain, Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Sri Praveen Rao, CIPM Plant protection officer Ms R Sunitha, Agriculture University principal Scientists Dr S J Rehman and others participated.

The CM reviewed on the entry of swarms of locusts in the country, their travel, impact and other related issues. He enquired on the possible direction these locusts groups would take in the days to come. The locusts group that entered the country from Rajasthan, as of date, are travelling to Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra enroute Bhandara and Gondia.

The experts estimate that chances are more that they may travel from Madhya Pradesh to North India and then travel to the Punjab side. Since the swarms of locusts travel along with direction of the wind, if the winds blow towards the south, they may travel via Chhattisgarh to Telangana state. Though the chances are less that the locusts would enter the state, the CM, however, decided to take all the precautions.

“To kill the swarms of locusts, in our neighbouring Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh states, major attempts are being put in Gondia area. The locusts were killed in crores there. But yet, some of the survived. Locusts groups may travel to Punjab via Madhya Pradesh. If the wind changes its direction, they may enter our state via Chhattisgarh. So, measures should be taken so that the locusts do not enter our state. Areas bordering Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh should be on high alert. If they enter, they should be killed on the borders by spraying pesticides,” the CM said.

—To estimate the travel method of the locusts from time to time and to monitor the measures to avert the entry of locusts, the government has appointed a five-member committee. CIPM Plant Protection Officer Ms R Sunitha, Agriculture University principal Scientist DR SJ Rehman, Warangal Conservator of Forests Sri Akbar, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Sri Satyanarayana, Mancherial Collector Ms Bharathi are members of the Committee. This committee will stay in Ramagundam for four days from Friday. They will monitor the situation from Adilabad to Bhadrachalam alongside river Godavari by Helicopters. They will also monitor killing of the locusts if they enter.

–The district Collectors of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhoopalpally, Mancherial, Asifabad, Adilabad, Pedapalli, police officers concerned were alerted. They should monitor the locusts movement and implement the government orders.

—Keep 15,000 Litres of pesticides like Malathion, Chloropyrifos, Lambda Cyhalothrin liquid ready on the Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh borders.

–Keep ready 12 fire engines, 12 jetting machines.

—Chief Secretary, DGP, Disaster management sesawmcretary, Principal Secretary to Agriculture, Agriculture University Vice Chancellor should monitor the situation from Hyderabad on regular basis. Have consultations with Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh state governments. Take action based on the consultations. Speak to the district officers concerned and work accordingly.

Minister Sri Puvvada Ajay, Whip Sri Balka Suman, MLAs Sri Laxma Reddy, Sri Marri Janardhan Reddy, Sri Manohar Reddy, Sri Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Sri Jeevan Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Sri Bonthu Rammohan, Corporation Chairmen Sri Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Sri Bala Mallu and others participated in the meeting.

