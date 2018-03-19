Mulling options to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 General Elections, Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met and set the tone for a federal front ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It will be a collective leadership, it will be a federal leadership, Mamata Banerjee said.

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met and set the tone for the third front ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In a new political development which could set the tone for the 2019 elections, both the leaders talked about creating a federal front excluding the Congress and the BJP. Speaking after meeting Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “It will be a collective leadership, it will be a federal leadership.”

Sharing her thoughts further on the meeting, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “It is a good beginning. I think politics is a continuous process, whatever we have discussed is aimed towards development of the country.” Putting his view forward after the meeting, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao said, “People are thinking before 2019 there will be another front. Let me clarify that this front will be for people of India. This won’t be a mere alliance of a few political parties, this will be for the people. There is a need for alternate force.”

Responding to what would his step be if Congress decides to give them an outside support, Telangana CM Rao said, “You are thinking in the routine political model. The agenda we are proposing is different from the routine political model. This will be on people’s agenda. Politics throws at you situations where you have to work with different people. I believe in politics.”

Ever since the BJP has lost the by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, it has suddenly boosted the confidence of the opposition and regional parties in the country. Political parties across the nation are gearing up for a third front which can stop BJP’s winning ship in the 2019 General Elections.

