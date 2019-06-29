Kabir Singh in real life: Drunk doctor falls on patient, gets beaten up by in Uttar Pradesh: A doctor, allegedly drunk, was beaten up at a Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Friday.

Kabir Singh in real life: Drunk doctor falls on patient, gets beaten up by in Uttar Pradesh: Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh received a mixed response from the audiences and critics. In the film, Shahid played the role of a possessive lover, who is a doctor dealing with alcoholism. He was even seen operating his patients after drinking an entire bottle of alcohol in the film. The part of the film soon turned into a reality after a doctor arrived drunk at a Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj on Friday. The only difference was the doctor, in reality, got beaten up by the public present at the hospital.

The incident took place after a doctor, allegedly drunk, fell on a patient instead of treating him. The patient, identified as Madan, had sustained injuries in a road accident and was rushed to the hospital by his family members. One of the family members alleged that the doctor did not attend the injured and instead fell on him.

#WATCH Kasganj: A doctor at Community Health Centre who was allegedly in an inebriated state was beaten up by public yesterday. Relative of a patient says, "My relative was injured in a road accident, the doctor didn't attend him & instead fell on him." pic.twitter.com/vIWjybUY4r — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2019

Another relative revealed that the fight broke out after he hit Madan’s differently-abled brother. The family reportedly asked the doctor to refer the patient to another hospital to which he demanded Rs 10,000 from the family. The family then gave him Rs 5,000 but the doctors refused to do anything until given Rs 5,000 more.

A video the entire incident went viral online in which the doctor can be seen being beaten by the family. He was also seen arguing with the mob while sitting on the floor.

