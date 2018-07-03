At least 290 pilgrims are stranded on their route to Kailash Mansarovar, in Nepal's Simikot due to landslides which were caused by massive rains. According to media reports. the pilgrims are from Karnataka. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is currently undertaking measures to monitor the grim situation.

The Kailash Mansarovar yatra route is considered as a difficult trek and can be frightening for pilgrims

The embassy officials are trying to find alternative routes and have also provided medical services to all the elderly pilgrims. According to Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office, it is looking for possibilities of evacuation by helicopters for critical cases, reported NDTV.

In Simikot a health check up has been done on all the elderly pilgrims. They are being provided required medical help. In Hilsa we have requested police authorities for necessary assistance. /3 #IndiansStrandedInNepal — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 3, 2018

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has directed the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi to take all necessary measures and make sure the pilgrims are safe. Another group of pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, who were travelling to the same Yatra via Uttarakhand are stranded in Pithoragarh.

The Indian Embassy’s emergency helpline contact number in Kathmandu is +977 985-1107006. Just like Amarnath Yatra the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is of religious and cultural importance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

Indian pilgrims stranded in Nepal – There are about 525 pilgrims stranded in Simikot, 550 in Hilsa and another 500 in Tibet side. /1 #IndiansStrandedInNepal — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 3, 2018

