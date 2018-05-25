Kailash Vijayvargiya, speaking at India News Manch, said Modi government was formed at the behest of the Poor, the women, the marginalised, the SCs, the STs and every Indian who longed for development and prosperity, and the Modi government has performed as per expectations of its electorate.

"The government was formed to empower women and it has been the major agenda of this government," said Vijayvargiya.

“Prime Minister Modi is the only Prime Minister who from the ramparts of Red Fort announced that each of the 1.25 lakh bank branches would encourage at least one Dalit or Adivasi entrepreneur and at least one woman entrepreneur, “said Vijayvargiya.

“Government doesn’t have jobs it creates jobs, PM Mudra Yojana has created more than 12 crore jobs across India. As far as the economy of India is concerned, under the BJP government, India will become the economic superpower of the Word,” he said. Citing the IMF data, Vijayvargiya said that Indian ranking at the IMF has improved from 10 to 5 and in the coming years India will be at the top.

On being asked about the Karnataka results and the failed attempt of the BJP to form government under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa, Vijayvargiya said that Modi government in its 4 years have never used Article 356 of the Indian Constitution while the same Article, which includes the provision of Emergency, was used time and again to form governments.

On being asked about the alleged interference of the government into the Judiciary, he said that when the decision in the favour of opposition there is no pressure from the government but when the decision doesn’t come as per the opposition’s wish there will always be interference.

