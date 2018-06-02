BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who often draws himself into controversies, now wants the Hindi film industry not to be called Bollywood. The BJP has written to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to suggest an appropriate term for the Hindi film industry.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who often draws himself into controversies, now wants the Hindi film industry not to be called Bollywood. The BJP has written to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to suggest an appropriate term for the Hindi film industry. It all happened after renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai met Kailash Vijayvargiya and informed him that the term Bollywood was given by the BBC to indicate that Indian movies were just pale copies of Hollywood films. In order to garner support for the change, both Kailash Vijayvargiya and Subhash Ghai has also launched a social media campaign #DontCallItBollywood against the term.

Speaking more about the issue, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “A few days ago, filmmaker Subhash Ghai came to see me in the BJP headquarters. He told me that the Hindi film industry got the term after the BBC called it so, to show that films made here were just the copies of Hollywood movies.”

Further making his stand strong, Kailash Vijayvargiya mentioned, “We had great filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Dadasaheb Phalke. We have made such brilliant films. How can we just concede that we were copying the English film industry? To support his claims, the BJP leader explained the business done by Hindi film industry.”

Mentioning all that, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the Indian film industry just adopted the name to ridicule our industry. “We should stop it,” he added.

Presenting their thoughts on the issue, they explained the Indian film industry business according to in relation to the figures by FICCI. He added that in India, films are made in more than two dozen languages and films like Dangal had collected more than Rs 1,600 and Bahubali 2 over Rs 2,000 crore. Appreciating NDA-led Vajapayee government, he said our government granted industrial status to the film industry, which helped it get institutional credit and get rid of mafia control. Vijayvargiya added that it would be more respectful and honourable, if the Indian film industry was known as Hindi film industry or Tamil film industry, Bangla, Odisha or Bhojpuri industry instead of Tollywood, Kollywood etc.

