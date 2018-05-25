Three days ahead of the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election, Lok Dal candidate Kanwar Hasan withdrew from the contest on Wednesday and quit his party to join Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Hasan, who is fighting against his sister-in-law and RLD nominee Tabassum Hasan, announced that he will support Ajit Singh’s party.

Ahead of the Kairana by-poll elections in Uttar Pradesh, Lok Dal candidate Kanwar Hasan dropped out of the race and declared support for Begam Tabassum Hasan, the candidate backed by several opposition parties against the BJP. The 48-year-old Hasan, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate is backed by Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Nishad Party. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is supporting her too, though the party has not made it official. According to experts, it is a major boost for the opposition, which has come together to defeat BJP’s candidate Mriganka Singh.

Mriganka Singh is the daughter of BJP leader Hukum Singh, whose death necessitated the by-poll on the Kairana Lok Sabha seat. The elections on this Lok Sabha seat from West Uttar Pradesh play an important role for both BJP and opposition parties, as it would define the future for 2019 general elections, in which the saffron party would try to repeat its 2017 state Assembly elections’ performance. Kairana will go to polls on May 28.

After leaving his party, Kanwar Hasan said, “ To defeat BJP, a division of (Muslim) votes has to be stopped. Hence I decided to not let family differences come in the way and support her. Jayant had come to me on this matter today.” According to media reports, RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary had meet Hasan on Thursday.

Speaking on the matter, Lok Dal chief, Sunil Singh alleged, “On Thursday, the RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary met him at his residence and offered him party membership, which is a clear sign of the use of money power. From our sources, we have learned that Rs 8 crore was transacted. In view of this serious matter, the Lok Dal requests you to cancel RLD’s registration, order an I-T and CBI inquiry into RLD’s black money and strict action be taken against Kanwar Hasan.”

