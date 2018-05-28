By-elections to four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies across 10 states will be held today. The Lok Sabha seats that will vote include Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar, and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the lone seat in Nagaland. After defeating BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, four opposition parties- SP, BSP, RLD and Congress- have joined hands for Kairana bypoll.

Four Lok Sabha seats including Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and 10 assembly constituencies are set to go to polls on Monday with both the Congress and BJP looking to assert their position in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. In addition to Kairana, Lok Sabha by-elections will be held in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the lone seat in Nagaland.

Assembly bypolls will be held in Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jokihat (Bihar), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Ampati (Meghalaya), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Shahkot (Punjab) and Chengannur (Kerala).

The by-election in Kairana is politically crucial against the backdrop of the BJP’s shocking defeat in recent bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The seat fell vacant after BJP leader Hukum Singh died in February. Now, his daughter Mirganka Singh is party’s candidate for the bypoll.

Kairana hit the headline when late BJP MP alleged that more than 200 Hindu families had fled the region following pressure from another community.

BJP candidate is against Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by Congress, Samajwadi party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party. RLD supporter Abdul Hakeem Khan said he had never seen an election in which a combined opposition has challenged the ruling party. “This is the beauty of our democracy,” he said.

Voting for #Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll underway; Visuals from polling booth number 29 in Shamli pic.twitter.com/xxuioIEUV3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

Kairana, around 630km from Lucknow, has five assembly segments and an electorate of nearly 1.7 million with a significant number of Muslims, Jats and Dalit voters. BJP is trying to retain the seat and send a message to the opposition that the Gorakhpur and Phulpur was an aberration and nothing more.

Punjab: People form queue outside a polling station in Shahkot where voting for Assembly by-poll will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/Lrms3miGZ8 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

The bypoll in Shahkot assembly seat, Punjab, also follows high-voltage campaign necessitated by the demise of Akali strongman Ajit Singh Kohar. Shahkot will vote to decide the fate of 12 candidates in the fray. However, the main contest is between SAD candidate Naib Singh Kohar, son of Ajit Singh Kohar, and Congress’ Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia.

The counting of votes will take place on May 31.

