The Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi will be buried on the iconic sands of the Marina beach. The court further directed the state government to ensure and establish a memorial for the DMK chief.

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi will have a memorial site at Chennai’s Marina Beach, where 3 other former chief ministers including J Jayalalithaa have memorials. According to reports, a rough plan was presented in court and as per the plan, Kalaignar will be buried between his mentor CN Annadurai and former minister Jayalalithaa, his biggest political rival.

The ruling AIADMK had refused to allot land at Marian beach for DMK patriarch’s burial but the decision was overruled by Madras High Court after arguments between the 2 main political parties.

