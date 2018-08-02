Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan may face legal trouble as a complaint has been lodged against him. The complainant has also alleged the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil and Vijay TV for defaming the former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. As per reports, a written complaint has been filed with the Chennai police commission against Kamal Haasan for calling Jayalalithaa a dictator.

The Tamil Nadu police has lodged a complaint against the actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, makers of the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil and Vijay TV on Thursday. As per reports, the complaint alleges that Kamal Haasan has been trying to defame and portray former CM J Jayalalithaa as a dictator through the television show.

The complainant said that the Kamal Haasan has been trying to defame the late CM Jayalalithaa. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 2 Tamil Kamal Haasan had said, “You know what happened to the dictators that ruled the state?”

Kamal Haasan’s statement sparked a controversy and Makkal Nidhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan may face a leagal soup. A few days ago, a fringe group Hindu Makkal Katchi had objected against Kamal Haasan’s show Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 saying the show is harming and thrashing Tamil culture.

The cadres of Hindu Makkal Katchi had also protested out the Vijay Tv’s office in demand to ban Bigg Boss 2. At that time, a protester had said that the show is contaminating the Tamil culture and hurting sentiments of the people.

Responding to the protesters, Kamal Haasan in a presser had said that he is not answerable to the people who have filed the complaint. He is also not worried about the case. He has immense faith in law and the government. “I don’t think ‘Bigg Boss’ is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late,” Kamal Haasan said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More